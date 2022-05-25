Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 672,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

