Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 672,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Majic Wheels (MJWL)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.