Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.24 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MFX stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.37 ($0.11). 247,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,184. The company has a market cap of £9.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.22. Manx Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.48 ($0.12).

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

