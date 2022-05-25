Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.24 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MFX stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.37 ($0.11). 247,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,184. The company has a market cap of £9.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.22. Manx Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.48 ($0.12).
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
