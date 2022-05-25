Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 191,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

