Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 65 ($0.82). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100 ($1.26).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.53. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.23).

In related news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($143,450.36).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

