Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

MARZF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

