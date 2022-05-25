Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARZF shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

