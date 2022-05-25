Martin Kelly Sells 15,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 4,193,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

