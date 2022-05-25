Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 70.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 231,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,382. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.
In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $15,950,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
