Mary L. Howell Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:VEC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 37,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
VEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
