Mary L. Howell Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $927,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 37,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 486.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 49.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.