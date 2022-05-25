Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mastech Digital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

