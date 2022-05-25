MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $394.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

