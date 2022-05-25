Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

MTDR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 1,466,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

