Matthew Gline Sells 139,791 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24.
- On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.
- On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.
ROIV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 2,096,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
