MaxCyte (MXCT) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MaxCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MaxCyte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MaxCyte
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|MaxCyte Competitors
|105
|767
|1305
|30
|2.57
Institutional & Insider Ownership
65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares MaxCyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MaxCyte
|-41.15%
|-7.39%
|-6.78%
|MaxCyte Competitors
|-260.35%
|-8.17%
|-2.92%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MaxCyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MaxCyte
|$33.89 million
|-$19.08 million
|-25.94
|MaxCyte Competitors
|$2.80 billion
|$101.15 million
|13.08
MaxCyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
MaxCyte rivals beat MaxCyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About MaxCyte (Get Rating)
MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
