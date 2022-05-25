McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,364. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.17. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $3,255,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

