mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
