MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 2,898,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.
MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)
