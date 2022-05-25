MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 97.4% in May

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 2,898,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.