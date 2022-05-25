Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,999. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.