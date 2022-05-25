Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.