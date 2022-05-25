Mediclinic International plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MDC stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 367 ($4.62). 780,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 336.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42. Mediclinic International has a 52-week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 395.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

