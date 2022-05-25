MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

