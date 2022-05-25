MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

MLNK stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

