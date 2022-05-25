Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company recently recorded the highest quarterly sales order volume, second largest first-quarter home closings and highest quarterly home closing gross margin. Also, it achieved its fifth sequential quarter of community count growth during first-quarter 2022. MTH has been gaining from higher demand arising from the low supply of new and resale housing inventory. Its strategy of targeting entry-level/first move-up buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance in the long haul. Yet, continued labor and supply chain constraints have increased cycle times and costs across the homebuilding operations. Also, interest rate hikes, soaring inflation and likely increase in Fed funds rates are a concern.”

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

MTH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,026 shares of company stock worth $9,010,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $57,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.