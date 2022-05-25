Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNUG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $28.57.

