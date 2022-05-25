Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $206.42 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

