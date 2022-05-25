Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $6.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,224.48. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,316.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,438.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.