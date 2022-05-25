MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.04%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

