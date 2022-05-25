Michael Severino Sells 79,801 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,043. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.