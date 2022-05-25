Michael Young Purchases 5,500 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Young bought 452 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $967.28.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Young acquired 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00.

Better Choice stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTTR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Better Choice by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Better Choice by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

