Michele Murgel Sells 568 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 96,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,791. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 29.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

