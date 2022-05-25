Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTP remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,841. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

