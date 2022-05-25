Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Up 802.4% in May

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 802.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mind Cure Health stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

