Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Up 802.4% in May

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 802.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mind Cure Health stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
