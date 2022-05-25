Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
