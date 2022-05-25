Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $804.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

