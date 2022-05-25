Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Update

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MVLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

