Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:MCW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

