Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MIELY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 184,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,618. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

