MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MIXT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $236.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.79.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

