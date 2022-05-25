MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.85.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,215,275 shares of company stock worth $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

