Mizuho Trims Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price to $10.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

