MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.33) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.95) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GLE stock opened at GBX 580.01 ($7.30) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 910 ($11.45). The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £338.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 682.21.

In other news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($37,875.93).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

