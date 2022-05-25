Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC remained flat at $$0.38 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

