Modiv Inc. (MDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

MDV stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69. Modiv has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,771 shares of company stock valued at $191,287.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

