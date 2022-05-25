Moffett Nathanson Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $165.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.42. 118,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,381. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

