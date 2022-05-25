Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of MOGO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Mogo has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mogo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Mogo by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

