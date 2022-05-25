Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MKD stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,281. Molecular Data has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the third quarter worth $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.