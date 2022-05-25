Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the highest is $7.06 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $29.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $30.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.88 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,055,000 after acquiring an additional 624,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

