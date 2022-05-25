Mondi (LON:MNDI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,865 ($23.47). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,030 ($25.54).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,507 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,502.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,684.19. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($26.27).

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.70), for a total transaction of £131,878.11 ($165,947.04). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,485.72).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

