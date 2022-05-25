Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,272.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Mondi has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

