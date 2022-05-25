MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.41. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $217.82 and a 52 week high of $590.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.83.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
