MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.41. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $217.82 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

