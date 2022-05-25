MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 712.5% in May

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 712.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.36.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

